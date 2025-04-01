Meechie Johnson Is Coming Back To Columbia After A Season At Ohio State

In a (another) full-circle moment for his collegiate career, Meechie Johnson Jr. has committed to return to South Carolina for his final season of eligibility after spending the 2024-25 campaign at Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Cleveland will reunite with the Gamecocks program where he previously spent two productive seasons, including his breakout 2023-24 campaign when he averaged 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while helping South Carolina to a 26-8 record and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Johnson's decision marks another chapter in his unique collegiate journey that has now twice taken him between Columbus and Columbia. He began his career at Ohio State, playing the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons after reclassifying from the 2021 high school class to enroll with the Buckeyes in December 2020. The former four-star recruit then transferred to South Carolina for two seasons before returning to his home-state Buckeyes this past season.

In his most recent stop at Ohio State, Johnson appeared in 10 games and averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists before entering the transfer portal again.

The Gamecocks are hoping Johnson can help recapture the magic of their NCAA Tournament season. His scoring ability and experience in Lamont Paris' system should provide immediate help for a South Carolina team looking to replace significant production from the backcourt.

Johnson becomes the third transfer portal commitment for the Gamecocks this spring, joining North Dakota transfer Treysen Eaglestaff and former Providence big man Christ Essandoko.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Johnson returns to a familiar environment where he previously found his greatest collegiate success. His addition brings much-needed scoring, experience, and perimeter shooting to a Gamecock program looking to build on their 13-20 record from this past season.