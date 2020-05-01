@GamecockCentral

News More News
Commit 'cast: Trenilyas Tatum

If you missed our livestream yesterday, here is a cutout with some in-depth thoughts from Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark on South Carolina's newest commitment, Trenilyas Tatum.

MORE: Why did four-star LB Trenilyas Tatum commit to the Gamecocks? Who finished second? He goes in-depth on his surprise commitment to South Carolina | Inside the commitment - More behind the scenes information on how the Gamecocks were able to land this four-star

