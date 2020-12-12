Commitment T.J. Sanders reacts to Beamer hire
Marion (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star defensive lineman T.J. Sanders committed to South Carolina on July 4 and has remained on the commitment list through the coaching transition.
Sanders, who chose the Gamecocks over offers from Tennessee, N.C. State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt, told Gamecock Central on Tuesday that he had already spoken with new head coach Shane Beamer briefly and was scheduled to talk to him more later that day.
