South Carolina adds SEC center Madina Okot in transfer portal

All season South Carolina was missing a truly dominant center after Kamilla Cardoso moved on to the WNBA.

Now the Gamecocks have one, and one with experience.

Former Mississippi State starting center Madina Okot officially committed to South Carolina in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to GamecockScoop. Okot, the 6-foot-6 center from Kenya, was one of the most productive bigs in the SEC last season. She shot nearly 65 percent from the floor while averaging 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in Starkville last season and recorded a dozen double-doubles including a career game at Vanderbilt with 21 points and 23 rebounds.

She joins a post room that already will have Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards back in the floor, plus Ashlyn Watkins returning from her ACL tear and Adhel Tac entering her sophomore season. She is also the second marquee transfer portal addition of Dawn Staley's recruiting class, joining Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State.

Okot is originally from Mumias, Kenya, and has one year of eligibility remaining after spending two years at Zetech University in Nairobi before moving to Starkville. She is South Carolina's 12th scholarship player on the 2025-26, leaving two open roster spots if Dawn Staley wants to pursue any further portal action.

