Shaw replaces another Gamecock great, Marcus Lattimore, who is departing the program to pursue other opportunities.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw is joining Will Muschamp's staff as the new Director of Player Development, GamecockCentral.com can confirm.

After going undrafted in 2014, Shaw signed on with the NFL's Cleveland Browns and made one career start for the club. After spending two seasons in Cleveland, he spent a season with the Chicago Bears prior to his release in September of 2017.

Shaw spent a brief period with Furman's staff as tight ends coach prior to leaving for private business.

As a player, Shaw became the Gamecock football programs winningest quarterback in history, going 27-5 as a starter and sporting a perfect 17-0 record at home.

