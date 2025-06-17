MBB: Matchups Announced for 2025 Greenbriar Tip Off

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – Matchups for the Mountain Division of the Greenbrier Tip-Off were announced on Tuesday by Intersport. South Carolina will face Butler on Friday, Nov. 21 and Northwestern on Sunday, Nov. 23.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast each game live. Tip times will be announced at a later date.

The matchups with the Bulldogs and Wildcats will be the first in program history for the Gamecocks.

At this time, the only way to guarantee game tickets to the 2025 Greenbrier Tip-Off Mountain Division is through event travel packages. Packages will include tickets to both of a chosen team’s games and hotel accommodations on property. Travel packages will be available in the coming weeks, but fans interested in securing packages and receiving additional event updates can register to receive email alerts at www.greenbriertipoff.com/travel. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, will go on sale in early fall.

Stay tuned to GamecocksOnline.com for more information on the team’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season.