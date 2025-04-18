Cutter Woods, Malik Clark score TDs, Garnet beats Black 10-7

Spring football is over for 2025, but not without a few highlights first. South Carolina’s annual Garnet and Black game at Williams-Brice Stadium drew a decent crowd in its new Friday night time slot, and a slow start gave way to a couple nice offensive drives late in the first half as the Garnet team defeated the Black team 10-7.

South Carolina divided up its teams using a draft format and played a 44-minute game officially, a pair of 12-minute quarters in the first half and 10-minute quarters in the second. In reality it was less, though, as the entire second half was played with a running clock.

The first team offense with LaNorris Sellers and company flashed some positives, but did not produce any points. Sellers hit Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle for a 29-yard gain on the first play of the game. But a combination of sloppy mistakes and pre-snap penalties killed most of the early drives, with Monkell Goodwine picking up a fourth down sack to stop the first one specifically.

The game went to the second quarter scoreless when Air Noland made the first big quarterback mistake of the game. The Ohio State transfer threw a pass across his body that Ball State transfer Myles Norwood picked off in plus territory.

One of the stories of spring practice has been the kicking competition replacing Alex Herrera, and redshirt freshman Mason Love put up some points in that department by knocking in a 36-yard field goal off the interception.

What followed was an exchange of touchdown drives, the two best offensive passages of the night either way. First, true freshman Cutter Woods entered for his Williams-Brice Stadium.

He started his time in the stadium with a 51-yard post route to Vandrevius Jacobs, the longest play of the night to move the Black offense near the red zone. Woods completed a 24-yard play to Brian Rowe Jr. to make it first-and-goal at the 1, then handled it himself with a quarterback keeper that found the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

But the Garnet offense hit back when Luke Doty executed a three-minute drive to perfection, actually putting up the drive-clinching score with no time left on the first half clock. A third-and-15 scramble kept the drive alive, then a 16-yard pass in the front right corner of the end zone to true freshman Malik Clark gave his team the back.

A mostly uneventful second half had its dramatic moment with under three minutes to go when Woods had to launch a desperation pass on third-and-20 into traffic, and Buddy Mack III intercepted it to preserve the Garnet side’s lead.

