South Carolina softball earns No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2018, postseason softball is coming to Columbia, South Carolina.

Year one of the Ashley Chastain Woodard era for South Carolina softball has already been a remarkable success, and it is not over yet.

South Carolina earned the No. 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting a regional with Virginia, North Florida and Elon beginning Friday at Beckham Field.

This is the first time since 2018 and only the second time since 2007 the program has hosted a regional, a remarkable accomplishment for the team picked to finish dead last in the SEC pre-season.

"It's just a moment that none of us will ever forget," Chastain Woodard said. We set out to do something really special last summer with this roster, and I could not be more proud of the program."

If South Carolina advanced out of the regional it would then host a Super Regional against the winner of the Los Angeles regional, consisting of UCLA, San Diego State, Arizona State and UC Santa Barbara.

"Our fanbase grew as the year went along," Chastain Woodard said. "People got excited about what we're doing, and I think it's going to be packed this weekend. And with the potential of hosting the next week, I think it's going to be packed both weeks."

The Gamecocks have not made it to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City since 1997. It would also be the first time the program has ever hosted a Super Regional, since the current format did not exist last time the Gamecocks made it to Oklahoma City.

"I think I had tears in my eyes," Chastain Woodard said. "I'm sure everyone in the program felt the same way."

The Gamecocks finished the season 40-15 overall and with a 13-11 record in SEC play, te program's first winning record in conference play since 2018 and also the school record for most wins by a first-year head coach. South Carolina split its two games at the SEC Tournament, beating Alabama 6-2 before falling 12-2 to Texas A&M.

But with 17 wins over Quad I teams, a top-10 RPI and one of the toughest schedules in the country, the Gamecocks did just enough to secure the ultimate prize of the regular season and play all of their postseason games leading up to the World Series at home.

"You never know exactly what a season is going to turn out like," Chastain Woodard said. "Coach [Ray] Tanner hired me to change the program, and that's exactly what we set out to do. We're just really blessed that we're able to have this kind of impact year one."

South Carolina's tournament opener at Elon is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Friday, although it could run later if the prior game, Virginia vs. North Florida at 3:00 p.m., runs long.

"This is where this program belongs," pitcher Sam Gress said. "This program belongs hosting a regional, hosting a Super Regional, getting to Oklahoma City. It's just really special and I'm really happy that this is where we are now, but we're not done yet."

