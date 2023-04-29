The road to the NFL is officially complete for one of the unlikeliest success stories in recent South Carolina football history.

After entering the program as a wide receiver,not starting any games his first two seasons and transitioning to cornerback, Darius Rush heard his name called in the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Rush in the fifth round with the 138th overall pick, making Rush the second South Carolina cornerback off the board along with Cam Smith.

Starting in his junior year — Shane Beamer’s first season as head coach — Rush became a regular starter for the Gamecocks. He started all but one game in 2021, registering 23 tackles and snagging his first career interception in a win at East Carolina.

Rush was even better in his senior season, often drawing attention from opposing quarterbacks as they tried to look away from Smith on the other side of the field. He intercepted passes against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, also finishing the season with nine pass break-ups and 38 tackles.

“They’re going to get a big, long, fast corner,” Rush said at South Carolina’s Pro Day when asked what an NFL team would get with him. “Able to play man coverage, great ball skills and can play special teams as well. I’m a dependable guy, accountable, reliable and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

****************************************************************************************

Looking for a place to talk about the NFL Draft? Be sure to subscribe to the insider's forum.



