Samuel, who will play Saturday for the South Team, was one five offensive players of the week—and the only wide receiver—after a strong showing in the team's three practices.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is still over 24 hours from actually being played, but Deebo Samuel is already turning heads competing in practice against some of the best competition in the country.

The elusive and explosive receiver caught everybody's attention day one with a few well-run routes and was all over social media in the team's final practice with this shifty move on 6-foot-4 corner Isaiah Johnson.

Samuel also had a few other highlight reel plays, including burning Clemson receiver Mark Fields on a route and earning a few accolades from national media and scouts.

The All-SEC receiver and all-purpose player measured up at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds at the beginning of the week.

After injuries marred his first few years on campus, Samuel finished his healthy senior season with almost 900 yards and double-digit touchdowns as the Gamecocks went 7-5 in the regular season. He did not play in the bowl game, opting to sit out and focus on training for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft.



The Reese's Senior Bowl will be played Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama and will be televised on the NFL Network.

Gamecocks offensive lineman Dennis Daley will also be competing Saturday in front of hundreds of scouts. Daley measured in at 6-foot-5, 304 pounds and has already accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine in February.