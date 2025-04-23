South Carolina football adds pass rusher George Wilson in portal

South Carolina football added another pass rusher in the transfer portal Wednesday morning. According to multiple reports, former Campbell EDGE George Wilson committed to South Carolina. He is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Gamecocks in the spring transfer portal window, joining Demon Clowney.

Wilson is a former four-star prospect who started his collegiate career at Florida State, but only appeared in three games across two seasons, including a redshirt. Wilson then transferred to FCS Campbell, where he played in 16 games across the last two seasons for the Camels. He recorded 26 tackles and seven sacks, including four sacks in the 2024 campaign.He played in one game against a power four opponent while at Campbell, recording three tackles in a 2023 contest at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 230 Ib. pass rusher originally from Virginia Beach, Va. has one year of eligibility remaining.

The portal closes for the spring on Apr. 26, although players already in can still sign after the window.

