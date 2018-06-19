GamecockCentral.com

Athlon Sports has released its 2018 preseason All-America teams, it was announced today.

University of South Carolina senior Deebo Samuel has been recognized as a second-team All-American at both wide receiver and kick returner by the national publication.

Samuel, a 6-0, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., was limited to just three games last season due to injury. However, in those three contests, Samuel scored six touchdowns, including a pair of 97-yard kickoff returns.

He caught 15 passes for 250 yards in 2017, and owns 86 career receptions for 1,194 yards and five scores. He has averaged 34.2 yards with three touchdowns on 19 career kickoff returns.

Samuel had previously garnered preseason first-team All-SEC accolades at both positions by Athlon Sports.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS

