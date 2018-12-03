According to an Instagram, Deebo Samuel will not play in this year's Belk Bowl, opting to sit out and not risk injury as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

"Staying in state and playing for the team I rooted for my entire life was one of my best decisions. There is no experience that can compare to suiting up in that garnet and black. Coach Muschamp and the staff helped me develop as a player and even more as a man—thank you!" he wrote.

"I came back for my senior year to play another season in front of the most passionate fans in the country and I now have a chance to support my family and community in a way that could impact so many around me. As much as I would love to suit up one last time for the Gamecocks, having those extra weeks to better prepare for the NFL will be crucial. As I look to the next chapter, I realize the next six months will determine my next four years and potentially even more. I will be at the bowl game to cheer on my brothers and to thank USC, the fans and my family for making my dreams come true!"

South Carolina will play Virginia in the Belk Bowl Dec. 29 at noon on ABC.

Samuel has 882 receiving yards this season and is two touchdowns away from tying the single season record for touchdown receptions in a season set by Sidney Rice.

Will Muschamp said Sunday night he hadn't had talks with anyone at the time about sitting out the bowl game but would support a player's decision to sit out.

“I personally support his decision,” said head coach Will Muschamp in a prepared statement. “Deebo has been a great student-athlete, both on and off the field, at the University of South Carolina and will graduate on December 17. We appreciate all of his contributions to the University and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his dream of playing in the NFL.”