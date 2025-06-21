Early Football Previews and Predictions: Game Eight vs. Alabama

Tre has been trending toward North Carolina State recently. The Gamecocks are all in on interior offensive linemen in
Following their first bye week of the season, the Gamecocks travel to Death Valley for a critical SEC showdown against
The Wildcats travel to Columbia for what becomes a critical early-season SEC test against a South Carolina program
South Carolina has bolstered its backfield depth
Tre has been trending toward North Carolina State recently. The Gamecocks are all in on interior offensive linemen in
Following their first bye week of the season, the Gamecocks travel to Death Valley for a critical SEC showdown against
The Wildcats travel to Columbia for what becomes a critical early-season SEC test against a South Carolina program