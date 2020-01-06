Georgia's Dylan Fairchild had never worked out as an offensive lineman when South Carolina football position coach Eric Wolford pulled him aside during registration at the Will Muschamp Football Camp.

"I went in there and signed in with the d-line. When I was getting ready, Coach Wolford came by and said he had heard of me and we were just chatting," recounted Fairchild. "He said 'if you're going to get an offer from this school, it's going to be by me.'"