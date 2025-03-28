Maryam Dauda, Saylor Poffenbarger prepare for Sweet 16 Reunion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Commonplace as it is becoming in the modern era of college sports, running into your former teammates anywhere is always an occasion worth commemorating.

South Carolina women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao had her turn with it last week, facing former Oregon teammate Sydney Parrish when the Gamecocks met Indiana in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now it’s Maryam Dauda’s turn to cross paths with a player she used to share a bench with, Maryland guard Saylor Poffenbarger. Two players who had slow starts to their careers in Fayetteville, but grew into mainstays and eventually starts on the roster together.

“We were like sitting on the bench itching to finally get a chance to play,” Dauda said. “I feel like we supported each other through the good and the bad, and just were there for each other.”

Dauda and Poffenbarger played two seasons together at Arkansas in 2022-23 and 2023-24 before going their separate ways.

Both players played key roles for the Razorbacks, particularly last season. Dauda started 33 games and Poffenbarger 30, and both ended up at or near the top of nearly every major statistical category. Both averaged over 10 points per game, and were popular names when they entered the transfer portal.

“We were teammates and we were good friends,” Poffenbarger said. “Throughout the process we stayed in touch. Even now, we’ve talked.”

Both players left for different reasons. Poffenbarger — a Maryland native — wanted to be closer to home. Dauda was the exact opposite, a player eager to challenge herself more and play in bigger games who left her home to make it happen.

But that these two find themselves on opposite sides of a Sweet 16 game is almost surreal, and underscores the success both had in choosing new homes. The duo had a lot of individual success, but there were no team accomplishments to be found at Arkansas. The Razorbacks missed the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, and cratered towards the bottom of the SEC in the 2023-24 campaign.

Now they are hare — along with former teammate Samara Spencer, who is now at Tennessee and playing in the other Birmingham regional — just two wins away from a Final Four.

“We obviously went our different paths,” Dauda said. “But finally making it back here and making it to a Sweet 16, we’re very excited for each other.”

Dauda admitted she talked to Spencer earlier in the week. Poffenbarger, though? Not yet.

“All business,” she smiled. “After the game we can have our fun talks and everything.”

Just like old times.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina women's basketball