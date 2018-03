South Carolina recently wrapped up its 2018 Pro Day in Columbia, with the potential for multiple Gamecocks to be selected in April's draft.

The Gamecock program was shut out last year, but that should not be the case going forward under Will Muschamp and his staff.



In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a closer look at the draft history of Muschamp by breaking down player he's coached that have gone on to be selected by NFL teams.