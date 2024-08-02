South Carolina picked up yet another DMV area commit today when 4-star Safety Kendall Daniels announced his decision to play for South Carolina. The 6'3" 180 lbs safety becomes the highest rated commit of the 2025 class thus far for South Carolina and is the #27 overall rated Safety in the class.

His length will allow him to match up well with any WR he might encounter in the secondary, similar to how current safety Nick Emmanwori has been able to use his long arms to break up passes and extend his range. Also like, Emmanwori, Daniels likes to come up and make big hits in run support.

Daniels chose South Carolina over major offers, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan State, USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Maryland among many others. There's no doubt that this is a big time add for the Gamecocks.

Daniels already has a connection on campus with Freshman LB Fred "JayR" Johnson who was his Maury teammate before committing to the Gamecocks in the 2024 cycle. The pair hope they can bring the Gamecocks' defense to the level of dominance that saw their Maury HS squad bring home an undefeated season and the Virginia Class 5 state championship in 2023.



