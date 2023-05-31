The first quarter of the 2023 South Carolina football regular season schedule started to take some concrete shape today with the release of the first three kick-off times.

South Carolina will open its season against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Charlotte, a game set for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off with live coverage on ABC. The Gamecocks will then return home for the Williams-Brice Stadium opener against FCS opponent Furman, a game which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. It marks the fourth consecutive season the Gamecocks have played their home opener in primetime, with a 2021 win over Eastern Illinois and the 2022 Georgia State victory also coming under the lights, as well as the 2020 openining week loss to Tennessee.

Shane Beamer's team will then travel to Athens to meet the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 16 at Sanford Stadium. The SEC lidlifter will kick at 3:30 p.m. live on CBS.

Last season South Carolina played seven out of its 12 regular season games in primetime, had three games in noon windows and played twice at 4 p.m.

The remainder of the schedule, starting with week four's home contest against Mississippi State going through the week 13 rivalry clash against Clemson, will be unveiled on a weekly basis 12 days before each game as the season goes on.

