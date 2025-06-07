4-star Harris brother duo commits to South Carolina

South Carolina has now earned significant commitments for the Class of 2026 cycle from just across state lines in the Charlotte area after physical, exciting, standout 4-star twin brother duo Aiden and Andrew Harris (Matthews, NC) announced they will be signing with the Gamecocks after their official visits in Columbia this weekend.

Aiden is the No. 2 player at the position, No. 4 player in the state, and No. 49 in the nation.

Andrew is No. 16 in the state and No. 27 at the position.

Defensive line coach Travian Robertson and inside linebackers’ coach and defensive coordinator Clayton White were involved in the recruitment of the brothers. Each have strong ties in the state of North Carolina.

The Gamecocks have now earned their No. 6 and No. 7 commitments in the cycle in form of the Harris twins.

This comes as several other intriguing players took their official visits to campus this weekend, including 4-star QB target and one-time commit Landon Duckworth and 4-star DT Noah Clark from Durham, who Robertson has also built a relationship with.

4-star LB Keenan Britt from Oxford, AL and 6-foot-5, 290-pound Zyon Guiles from Carvers Bay (Hemingway) each who committed to Carolina, were also on campus for OV’s, along with 4-star OT Kamari Blair, 4-star Atlanta area safety Jowell Combay, and Greensboro CB Koscki Barnes.

The duo committed over several other Power Four programs, including 2025 national champion Ohio State and other big names in their Top 10, including Auburn, Florida, Texas, Penn State, NC State, Miami, Oregon, and Maryland. Their commitments are considered a big win for the Gamecocks especially after the Buckeyes were once considered the leader for Aiden.