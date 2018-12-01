South Carolina’s regular season ended a week later than initially expected due to a canceled game earlier in the year against Marshall. After the Gamecocks took care of business against Akron, 28-3, here are five takeaways.

1. The nightmarish injury situation got worse

South Carolina was clearly the better team Saturday. Accordingly, the Gamecocks just needed to get through the day injury-free and await the announcement on their impending bowl destination.

South Carolina made it three seconds shy of three quarters before being bitten once again by the injury bug. Instead of letting the clock run down to the end of the quarter, South Carolina snapped it and ran an inside zone with Mon Denson. Senior guard Zack Bailey fell in a heap with what looked like a severe ankle injury.

Shi Smith also missed the game after coming down with back spasms. If anything, the end of the regular season will give the Gamecocks an opportunity to heal.

2. Bryan Edwards is underappreciated

After a five catch, 109-yard day, Bryan Edwards is seventh in school history with 2192 career receiving yards and fifth with 160 receptions. With a solid bowl showing, he should climb another couple spots on each list.

The junior has now caught a pass in 37 straight games dating back to his first career game at Vanderbilt in 2016. With his 70-yard touchdown against the Zips, Edwards set his career-highs in yards and touchdowns.

3. Surprise Freshmen

I was a fan of South Carolina’s 2018 recruiting class, but I have to admit that I didn’t expect Kingsley Enagbare or RJ Roderick to play this well, this early. Each seems to have solidified his starting role next season with strong play down the stretch.

As Roderick becomes more comfortable in his new position, he is showing flashes of being the enforcer South Carolina has sorely missed in its secondary since the days of DJ Swearinger. Enagbare is quickly becoming one of South Carolina’s best defenders after a monster day Saturday. In addition to registering his first career sack, Enagbare picked up two tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and four run stops — all best on the team.

Add to their play solid showings from Israel Mukuamu and Ernest Jones and South Carolina has a young group of defenders that could be great in a couple years.