Five Things: John Dixon, Kevin Harris, coaching philosophy
South Carolina finds itself 0-2 — perhaps not unexpectedly — after losses to ranked teams Tennessee and Florida. Looking back at the Florida game, a 38-24 loss that somehow felt both closer and more lopsided than the score indicates, we learned a few things about this team and had some previous suspicions confirmed.
As I do every week, here are five things I observed Saturday.
1. Lack of Aggression has and will cost South Carolina wins
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news