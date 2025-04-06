2024-25 South Carolina Women's Basketball season in stories

(Photo by Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — For the 39th and final time in the 2024-25 season, it is game day for South Carolina women's basketball. South Carolina takes on UConn at 3 p.m. ET on ABC in the National Championship game, looking to complete a successful back-to-back run and win the program's fourth National Championship in the last eight tournaments. The season started with two neutral court wins over Michigan and NC State in Las Vegas, wound through three regular season losses to UCLA, Texas and UConn, featured a five-game winning streak over ranked opponents and earned South Carolina another No. 1 seed. The Gamecocks reached their fifth consecutive Final Four and beat Texas 74-57 Friday to reach Sunday's title game. Before the Gamecocks and Huskies tip fhere is a look back at South Carolina's entire season with game coverage, features and more over the last 153 days since the season opener.

South Carolina entered the final game of the regular season needing a win over Kentucky in a top-15 match-up to secure another SEC regular season championship. It was a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter, but the Gamecocks pulled away for a 78-66. That meant a coin flip with Texas to determine the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament, which the Gamecocks won. After that the Gamecocks blitzed through the SEC Tournament, beating Vanderbilt behindcareer-high 25 points from Chloe Kitts, Oklahoma thanks to an offensive explosion and Texas off the back of a dominant defensive perforance with just 14 points allowed in the first half to capture a third consecutive conference tournament title. SEC regular season clincher Coin flip win SEC Tournament quarterfinal SEC Tournament semifinal SEC Championship Game

It was an uneven tournament, but South Carolina ultimately made it back to the National Championship Game. After blowing out Tennessee Tech behind a 70 percent shooting performance, the Gamecocks trailed by at least seven points in each of their wins over Indiana, Maryland, Duke and Texas. The middle two games in particular were dicey, as South Carolina found itself trailing Maryland with under three minutes to play and needing a stop in the final 10 seconds against Duke to preserve a two-point lead. First round vs. Tennessee Tech Second round vs. Indiana Sweet 16 vs. Maryland Elite Eight vs. Duke Final Four vs. Texas

