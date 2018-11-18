SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones three-star cornerback Jaydon Hill has been a top target for South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson since the Gamecocks offered early this year.

Hill's September commitment to Florida didn't stop the Gamecocks from continuing to recruit the 6-foot, 170-pounder and the three-star prospect was in Columbia this weekend for an official visit to see the program.