News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 11:49:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida OL takes official, lands Gamecocks offer

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGJacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood class of 2020 three-star guard Kobe Baynes visited South Carolina for the first time this weekend and it certainly won't b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}