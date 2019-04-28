Florida OL takes official, lands Gamecocks offer
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGJacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood class of 2020 three-star guard Kobe Baynes visited South Carolina for the first time this weekend and it certainly won't b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news