GamecockCentral.com

Former South Carolina All-American Brian Roberts has been elected to the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame, the club announced Thursday.

Roberts played 13 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Orioles and finished his career with a .278 batting average and 97 home runs.

After starting his college career at North Carolina, Roberts transferred to South Carolina then led the nation in steals with a school-record 67 and hit .353 with 12 homers during the 1999 season.

Roberts ranks first in Orioles history as a second baseman in all major offensive statistical categories, according to the release, and is also second overall in the club's history with 278 stolen bases.

Roberts was drafted by Baltimore in the first round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft (No. 50 overall).