Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven four-star ATH Keveon Mullins checks in as the No. 186 overall prospect in the 2019 class in the new rankings.

One day after three South Carolina football commits appeared in the newly updated 2019 Rivals100 Tuesday, a fourth commitment to the Gamecocks made the new Rivals250 on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder chose Carolina over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Cincinnati at the Rivals Five-star Challenge in July.

Though he's listed as an ATH, Mullins will play wide receiver at South Carolina.

Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna five-star defensive end Zach Pickens, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star defensive end Joseph Anderson are all in the updated Rivals100 and thus in the Rivals250 as well.

South Carolina is also a finalist for No. 13 overall prospect five-star cornerback Chris Steele and recently hosted No. 129 overall four-star linebacker Tyron Hopper on an official visit. Hopper is currently committed to Florida.

