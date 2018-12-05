Four South Carolina football commits make updated Rivals250
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
One day after three South Carolina football commits appeared in the newly updated 2019 Rivals100 Tuesday, a fourth commitment to the Gamecocks made the new Rivals250 on Wednesday.
Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven four-star ATH Keveon Mullins checks in as the No. 186 overall prospect in the 2019 class in the new rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder chose Carolina over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Cincinnati at the Rivals Five-star Challenge in July.
Though he's listed as an ATH, Mullins will play wide receiver at South Carolina.
Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna five-star defensive end Zach Pickens, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski and Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star defensive end Joseph Anderson are all in the updated Rivals100 and thus in the Rivals250 as well.
South Carolina is also a finalist for No. 13 overall prospect five-star cornerback Chris Steele and recently hosted No. 129 overall four-star linebacker Tyron Hopper on an official visit. Hopper is currently committed to Florida.
