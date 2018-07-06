Four-star DB Jaylen McCollough details the process
Powder Springs (Georgia) Hillgrove defensive back Jaylen McCollough continues to hear plenty from South Carolina's staff.
"They're still recruiting me the hardest of the bunch," he told GamecockCentral.com this week. "I actually talked to Coach Muschamp earlier today. He asked me how my summer's going. The relationships are pretty strong."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news