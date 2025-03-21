South Carolina men's basketball's Zachary Davis to enter transfer portal

One day after seldom-used bench player Austin Herro became the first South Carolina men's basketball player to announce his intention of entering the transfer portal, a Gamecock who has played a lot more did the same.

Guard Zachary Davis confirmed on his instagram Friday afternoon he will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens for men's basketball on Monday, leaving South Carolina with one year of remaining eligibility.

Davis has played in nearly every game for the Gamecocks over the last three seasons, 95 of 98 to be exact. He was in and out of the starting lineup over the last two years, starting 17 games in the 2023-24 season and 19 in the 2024-25 campaign. He only averaged 5.5 points per game as a 40 percent shooter, along with 3.5 rebounds per game.

He will, however, be a big piece of the puzzle to replace in terms of minutes. Davis averaged 26.4 minutes per game. With Jamarii Thomas out of remaining eligibility and Collin Murray-Boyles likely to enter the NBA Draft, Lamont Paris will have to re-build most of his starting lineup going into his fourth season as head coach.

The portal officially opens on Mar. 24 for men's basketball teams, and stays open for 30 days.