GamecockCentral - Four-star JUCO linebacker announces for Gamecocks

A linebacker nicknamed "Bam" may be just what the South Carolina defense needs as the Gamecocks looked to add to their linebacking room on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Dodge City (Kan.) Community College four-star linebacker Tavareon "Bam" Scott committed to South Carolina on Wednesday, potentially providing an immediate boost to the room for Shane Beamer and the Gamecock defense.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder chooses South Carolina over finalists Mississippi State and West Virginia.

Scott is the third linebacker in the 2021 class for the Gamecocks, joining high school commit Kolbe Fields and Delaware transfer Debo Williams, and the fourth if you include Georgia State transfer Jordan Strachan, who is listed as an outside linebacker but is technically more of an edge rusher.

Scott is the second pledge of the day for South Carolina after Mobile (Ala.) Baker three-star CB LaDareyen Craig announced for the Gamecocks this morning.