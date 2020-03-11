News More News
Four-star target Lovasea Carroll sets Gamecock official

Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy running back Lovasea Carroll is set to make an official visit to South Carolina on April 3, he said on Wednesday.

The Georgia native was formerly committed to the Gamecock football program last summer prior to backing away after the 2019 season opener.

The four-star back still has the Gamecocks under consideration and will also take an official visit to Auburn. Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio State also remain on Carroll's list.

IMG Academy's Lovasea Carroll still has the Gamecock football program under consideration
{{ article.author_name }}