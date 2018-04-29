GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina landed another of its top targets Sunday when Monroe (N.C.) class of 2019 four-star tight end Traevon Kenion committed to the Gamecocks after taking a visit to the school Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder chooses South Carolina over offers from Duke, East Carolina, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.

Kenion was recruited to South Carolina by running backs coach Bobby Bentley and tight ends coach Pat Washington.

Kenion is the second tight end in the Gamecocks' class, joining Williston (S.C.) Williston-Elko commit KeShawn Toney.

Rivals.com ranks Kenion as the No. 8 tight end in the country in his class and the No. 13 prospect in the state of North Carolina.