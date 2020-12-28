GamecockCentral - Frank Martin: Gamecocks 'plan' to play on Saturday

The South Carolina men's basketball team is scheduled to host Florida A&M this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and after missing several games due to COVID-19, head coach Frank Martin said Monday that the plan is for his team to play that game.

"Everyone got back in the 26th and then we tested yesterday morning. We were able to get back on the court," Martin said. "The plan is, as we continue to test and re-acclimate, which is the process that's been laid out for guys to get back on the court full-time, the plan is to play that game on January 2. How many guys we will have, is up in the air right now, but that's the plan."

The Gamecocks (1-2) last played on December 5 before two team pauses due to COVID forced them to cancel/postpost scheduled games with Wofford, George Washington, Clemson and Kentucky.

"We were just starting to figure out who we were and some of the things that we needed to do better and some of the things that I wasn't happy with and then some of the things that we aren't good at, and then we got shut down," Martins said. "So, basically, since Dec. 7, we've had one practice. It's hard to gauge your team and improve your team, one practice in 20 days. We're still not at a practice place right now. That will probably take place, not tomorrow but the following day, where we can go through a full practice. We'll start figuring it out from there."

Martin himself dealt with having COVID in the summer. And now with his team shutting down operations due to positive tests or contact tracing and his friends being affected by the virus, Martin says the approach has steered away from the game on the court and towards making sure his team is safe.

"It's a different year, but the last thing I'm going to do is complain when it comes to winning and losing games or where we're at, when we've been dealing with what we've been deal with for the last nine months," Martin said. "I just lost another friend this morning, because of this crazy virus that's been thrown out at us. I can't believe I'm getting ready to say that, but it's kind of where this whole thing has brought me, but winning and losing right now is irrelevant for me.

"I just want our players to be at peace, to be in a place where they're comfortable, and if we're given the opportunity to compete in games, great. But with some of the challenges that Keyontae Johnson is dealing with and his family, and so many people that have just gone through difficult times, we just want an opportunity to be healthy, and if we get a chance to compete, we'll go do it the best we can."

The Gamecocks' matchup with Florida A&M Saturday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network. After that, the Gamecocks are scheduled to start SEC play on Wednesday as they host Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena at 9 p.m.