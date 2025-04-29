South Carolina Adds Some DL Depth With Troy Pikes

South Carolina got a fresh portal commitment in the spring window from Georgia Southern DT Troy Pikes on Tuesday morning. The 6'4" 290 lb DT has 3 seasons of eligibility remaining after a redshirt season in 2023, and some sparse action in 2024.

While Pikes hasn't yet flashed his ability at the college level, his size alone made him an attractive portal prospect, with visits to Georgia and Ohio State, along with South Carolina. With TJ Sanders and Tonka Hemingway hearing their names in the NFL Draft over the weekend, and several other interior players running out of eligibility following the 2024 season, the Gamecocks have been looking for opportunities to bolster their depth on the defensive front.

Pikes has 13 tackles to his credit across 14 games played for the Eagles in two seasons. He played his high school ball at Mays High in 5A Georgia.