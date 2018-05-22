GamecockCentral.com

Frank Martin officially welcomes grad transfer Tre Campbell
What was already known is now official.
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin welcomed former Georgetown point guard Tre Campbell to his program as a graduate transfer Tuesday afternoon.
"I just committed to South Carolina," Campbell said a couple of weeks ago. "They need a point guard. My relationship with assistant coach Bruce (Shingler) [was important]. I felt comfortable there."
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior will be immediately eligible to play for Martin's program in 2018 with one season of eligibility left.
"He a high intensity guy," Campbell said of Martin. "He brings it every day. I can't wait to get started."
Campbell will enroll at South Carolina this summer.
He averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 assists per game as a junior during the 2016-17 season.
But Campbell played in just two of Georgetown’s final eight games after suffering a knee injury when the team’s bus was involved in a traffic accident late that season. While Campbell was enrolled at Georgetown this past season, he was not on the basketball team.
A former three-star prospect, Campbell graduated from Washington, D.C.'s St. John's College High in 2014. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 126 overall prospect in the class.
Hey Gamecock Nation go give our newest brother @TreTC3 some love & welcome him to the family #MyDudes— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) May 22, 2018