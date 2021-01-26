@GamecockCentral

The extent of Frink's medical condition, Martin said, is being kept private for the time being but did mention South Carolina's medical staff thinks Frink will be back next season.

Frank Martin announced Tuesday big man Alanzo Frink will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to "medical reasons," according to a university release.

South Carolina will be without its veteran-most big man the rest of the season.

"He doesn’t want to make this about him or a feel sorry soap opera but at the same time wants to make sure other people who are out there and going through this moment: make sure you’re getting checked out," Martin said on a Zoom call.

"This is real. This is not something to play with. This is not your common cold and you just get through it and good to go. There are a lot of details and boxes that need to be checked.”

Frink, who at least wasn't around the team on game days, recently rejoined the team Saturday and Martin met with the Gamecock big man Tuesday morning and said he's in "great spirits."

"He’s very thankful, as I am, that we have medical staff and a trainer in Mark Rodger that are very careful and very cautious and very protective of all our guys’ health,” Martin said. “He’s in really, really good spirits. That’s the reason why: because of the care this university provides and the attention they provide. He’s been unbelievably healthy."

Frink has only played in three games, all starts, this year before the team went on a COVID pause, averaging 3.3 points and 3.7 points.

Despite Frink not being able to play or participate in practice, he is able to spend time with the team and watch practice and is already proving to be a help to some of the Gamecocks' young bigs.

"He’s basically put on a ball cap like me—even though I still have better hair than him—and he’s out there. He’s spending a lot of time with Tre-Vaughn (Minott) trying to teach him, help him and coach him.”

The Gamecocks still have one player who is currently out in Jalyn McCreary. With Frink set to miss and McCreary still out of the lineup, the Gamecocks are still thin at the front court spots.

McCreary is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against Georgia.