G.G. Jackson Officially Decommits From UNC

After a couple of weeks of speculation, rumors, and chasing leads, the nation's #1 MBB recruit G.G. Jackson finally went public about his recruitment. Gamecock Scoop reported last weekend that there seemed to be quite a bit of fire to the smoke around the idea decommitting, and eventually reclassifying and committing to South Carolina. Step one of that process is now complete, as Jackson posted on Twitter last night around 10 pm that he was decommitting "to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult and to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA."

As we've mentioned before, we can't really see this decommitment happening unless G.G. plans to reclassify to 2022, which would leave him without a scholarship spot at UNC. South Carolina however has 2 available scholarships, and were the assumed runner-up in his initial recruitment, even leading at times while former coach Frank Martin was still at the helm.

Earlier this week, we mentioned that UNC was making moves that seemed to suggest they already knew this decommitment was coming. Monday night, Jackson's father, Bishop, told Rivals site Tarheel Illustrated, that the family was dealing "with issues" regarding his son's future, suggesting a decommitment was imminent. The move comes on the heels of Jackson's breakout performance at the NBPA Top 100 camp, where Jackson won MVP. David Sisk from Tarheel Illustrated put it like this, "The bottom line is that evidently there was never a consensus amongst the inner circle until Jackson was named Most Valuable Player of the NBPA Top 100 Camp."

Now the only question that remains is what G.G. Jackson will do next? Last Sunday, I mentioned that if I could put in a futurecast for a committed recruit, I would've, and now that he's has decommitted, I have, along with several others within the Rivals network, including national basketball analyst Travis Graf who has been on top of this one behind the scenes since we began talking about it over a week ago.

We would expect to hear something on this sooner than later, given that he will need to get his reclassification and enrollment done by early August. As always, stay locked in with Gamecock Scoop for all the latest on this developing story, especially on the Insider's Forum, where we initially posted about the news.



