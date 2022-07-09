Okay, Okay, Let's Talk G.G. Jackson

We collect our own sources of information before speculating too much. I'd always rather be right than be first, though to our credit, we've done our fair share of both in my short time here, look back at our MBB coaching search coverage, or Chandavian Bradley stories, for reference. On Sunday afternoon Gamecock Scoop subscriber LC Gamecock624 posted on the Insider's Forum about the #1 overall 2023 MBB recruit, and UNC verbal commit G.G. Jackson potentially reclassifying to 2022. These rumors have spread like wildfire on Twitter in the days since. Still, we stayed quiet on the issue, beyond just a few clarifying posts about what it would mean if he did reclassify to 2022 because I wanted to get my own intel, as I always do before reporting anything. Now that I'm feeling comfortable with my sources and information, I thought I would share what I know, and I won't bury the lead: there is fire to all the smoke.