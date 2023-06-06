South Carolina knew the opponent, and it knew the ballpark. Now it knows the schedule.

The NCAA officially released the start times and dates for all eight super regionals on Tuesday morning. This is the first time since 2018 the Gamecocks have reached the final threshold before Omaha, and they will have to win a best-of-three series on the road over the Florida Gators to make it. Here is the schedule for the weekend at Condron Ballpark, where South Carolina has only ever played one series.

Game One: Frday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game Two: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game Three: Sunday, TBD, TBD

****************************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on South Carolina baseball, subscribe to the insider's forum.



