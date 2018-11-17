Turner ran well against Florida last week, and had another big game against the Mocs. Turner had just one receiving touchdown in his career, all the way back in 2016. He had two in the first quarter. Turner added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Turner accounted for South Carolina's first three touchdowns, after going all season without a touchdown. Turner finished with 65 yards rushing on eight carries and 34 yards on three catches. It may seem hard to believe, but Turner is now in the top 30 on South Carolina's career rushing list.

Jake Bentley

Bentley was quietly efficient. He wasn't asked to do a lot, but what he did, he did well. Bentley threw just four incompletions all game. He finished the game 25-29 for 339 yards and four touchdowns, tying his career-high.

Deshaun Fenwick

The freshman got the first snaps of his career and made the most of it. Fenwick rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, with a long of 37. He showed good burst getting around the edge and power to break tackles.

Keir Thomas



Thomas had a big third down sack that knocked Chattanooga out of scoring position. He also had two quarterback hurries. It may not sound like much, but the Gamecocks mostly sat in a base defense, and Thomas' pass rush ability was a drive-killer.

Jason Senn

The walk-on senior safety had never played in a game before. He didn't even have a bio in the game notes. But when Jaycee Horn went down with an injury, Senn got the call. Senn finished with three tackles, and only one mistake in coverage.

"He said he was a little nervous," Will Muschamp said. "I said I was too."

Javon Kinlaw



Kinlaw tipped a first quarter field goal attempt. It was the second blocked field goal of his career.