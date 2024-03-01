The rivalry will have to wait another day.

It looked like it was trending this way all week, but after heavy rain all afternoon Friday and Columbia, South Carolina baseball officially announced agme one of its annual showdown series against Clemson has been postponed due to inclement weather.

First pitch was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founders Park with South Carolina's Eli Jones facing Clemson's Billy Barlow on the mound, but both Mark Kingston and Erik Bakich will have to re-shuffle their pitching plans with only two games on the cards this weekend.

This is the first time since 2021 a game in the rivalry series has been postponed. That year it was also the Friday tilt, and the two teams made it up as a May midweek game.

Weather for the rest of the series looks better, although there is still about a 20 percent chance of rain at first pitch time for Saturday at SEGRA Park while Sunday afternoon at Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium currently looks clear.

Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a 2 p.m. ET start for Sunday's weekend finale.

