WBB: #2 Gamecocks Handle Wofford 93-47

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 16 points as No. 2 South Carolina won its 65th straight home game when it defeated Wofford 93-47 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (12-1) overcame the absence of injured reserves Maddy McDaniel and Sakima Walker to take control of the Terriers of the Southern Conference with a 17-0 run in the second quarter.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward, has led the team in scoring the past three games.

Tessa Johnson added 14 points and Raven Johnson 13 for South Carolina, which has not lost at home since December 2020.

The defending national champs have been idle since Dec. 19, much of it a six-day break for players to head home for Christmas. McDaniel, a freshman, was out with a concussion while senior forward Walker came out for pregame warmups on crutches.

Down to a roster of 11, South Carolina still had no problem with the Terriers (6-5).



