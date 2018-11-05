GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks land night game for UTC game
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina's next home game will be another under the lights.
The Gamecocks will kick off against UT Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate Nov. 17 in what will be the first home game in two weeks after back-to-back road games.
It would be the second-straight night game the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) have played at home and will end a streak of two straight noon road games. Their last home game was a night kickoff against Tennessee.
South Carolina, fresh off a 48-44 win over Ole Miss, travels to Florida for another early kick this week before returning home for that game against the Mocs.
Chattanooga (6-3, 4-3 Southern) lost 16-10 to Furman last week and hosts Mercer this weekend before coming to Williams-Brice.
The Gamecocks will have one more game at home after next weekend's game, a noon kick off against Akron on Dec. 1.
The team's Nov. 24 game against Clemson is still unannounced and the SEC said Monday those games will be determined at a later date.
