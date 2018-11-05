GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks will kick off against UT Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Alternate Nov. 17 in what will be the first home game in two weeks after back-to-back road games.

South Carolina's next home game will be another under the lights.

It would be the second-straight night game the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) have played at home and will end a streak of two straight noon road games. Their last home game was a night kickoff against Tennessee.



South Carolina, fresh off a 48-44 win over Ole Miss, travels to Florida for another early kick this week before returning home for that game against the Mocs.

Chattanooga (6-3, 4-3 Southern) lost 16-10 to Furman last week and hosts Mercer this weekend before coming to Williams-Brice.

The Gamecocks will have one more game at home after next weekend's game, a noon kick off against Akron on Dec. 1.

The team's Nov. 24 game against Clemson is still unannounced and the SEC said Monday those games will be determined at a later date.