Collyn Taylor: South Carolina's had a week to stew after a Florida loss Will Muschamp called "gut wrenching," so I think the Gamecocks come out pretty fired up. The Mocs aren't great offensively, but have a few home run hitters at the receiver position who will make maybe a few big plays to get them on the board. Jake Bentley and whichever running backs play, though, will have big days and put up a lot of points. South Carolina 41, UT-Chattanooga 16

Wes Mitchell: South Carolina has a banged up defense, but an offense that should have the ability to roll UTC. This one could play out a lot like the Coastal Carolina game, if the Carolina offense can do its job early and jump out to a lead. South Carolina 45, UT-Chattanooga 20

Michael Beckham: This is a game that South Carolina should win comfortably, but I just don’t believe they have to blow the doors off UTC. Carolina simply needs to control the game, get some playing time for the younger guys and get out healthy. South Carolina 45, UT Chattanooga 20

Chris Clark: Chattanooga has had difficulties scoring points on teams at the FCS level, which is good news for a Gamecock defense that's battered, bruised, and has not been very productive lately. This could be one of those games in which there are some frustrating moments against inferior competition, but Carolina should be able to do enough, especially on offense, to have this one put away well before the fourth quarter. South Carolina 38, UT-Chattanooga 17

Will Helms: Even with a thin secondary, the Gamecocks should still be okay against Chattanooga's pass-happy offense. The Gamecock offense should have no problems moving the ball against the Mocs. Look for extra snaps from some younger defenders as the coaching staff tries to give some in-game experience to freshmen still eligible for redshirts. South Carolina 38, UT-Chattanooga 13