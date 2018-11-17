Gamecock Central Gameday Headquarters - South Carolina vs UT Chattanooga
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
UT Chattanooga (6-4, 4-4 SoCon) at South Carolina (5-4, 4-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 - 7:30 PM ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250), Columbia, SC
Television: SEC Network Alternate (Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones, Alyssa Lang)
To access the SEC Network Alternate channel, here are the channel numbers for various providers: DirecTV: 611-1 DISH (National): 596-597 DISH (Hopper): 404.1, 404.2 Spectrum: 385 AT&T Uverse: 608/1608 HD and 609/1609 HD Verizon FiOS: 332 / 832 HD
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Langston Moore)
National Radio: Sirius 135 /XM 207
Odds: South Carolina -30.5, O/U 80
Weather: 40-degrees, clear
Gamecock Central Predictions
Collyn Taylor: South Carolina's had a week to stew after a Florida loss Will Muschamp called "gut wrenching," so I think the Gamecocks come out pretty fired up. The Mocs aren't great offensively, but have a few home run hitters at the receiver position who will make maybe a few big plays to get them on the board. Jake Bentley and whichever running backs play, though, will have big days and put up a lot of points. South Carolina 41, UT-Chattanooga 16
Wes Mitchell: South Carolina has a banged up defense, but an offense that should have the ability to roll UTC. This one could play out a lot like the Coastal Carolina game, if the Carolina offense can do its job early and jump out to a lead. South Carolina 45, UT-Chattanooga 20
Michael Beckham: This is a game that South Carolina should win comfortably, but I just don’t believe they have to blow the doors off UTC. Carolina simply needs to control the game, get some playing time for the younger guys and get out healthy. South Carolina 45, UT Chattanooga 20
Chris Clark: Chattanooga has had difficulties scoring points on teams at the FCS level, which is good news for a Gamecock defense that's battered, bruised, and has not been very productive lately. This could be one of those games in which there are some frustrating moments against inferior competition, but Carolina should be able to do enough, especially on offense, to have this one put away well before the fourth quarter. South Carolina 38, UT-Chattanooga 17
Will Helms: Even with a thin secondary, the Gamecocks should still be okay against Chattanooga's pass-happy offense. The Gamecock offense should have no problems moving the ball against the Mocs. Look for extra snaps from some younger defenders as the coaching staff tries to give some in-game experience to freshmen still eligible for redshirts. South Carolina 38, UT-Chattanooga 13
Quick Notes
** This is the first-ever gridiron meeting between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Chattanooga Mocs.Chattanooga (or UTC) plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) of 1-A college football. The Mocs are part of the nine-team Southern Conference. South Carolina was a member of the Southern Conference from 1922-1952. UTC did not join the SoCon until 1976.
** South Carolina will recognize 20 seniors this week including: Bryson Allen-Williams, Ben Asbury, Jacob August, Zack Bailey, Blake Camper, K.C. Crosby, Dennis Daley, Javion Duncan, Rashad Fenton, Danny Gordon, J.T. Ibe, Steven Montac, Keisean Nixon, Christian Pellage, Deebo Samuel, Michael Scarnecchia, Jason Senn, Donell Stanley, Eldridge Thompson and Malik Young.
** Steve Spurrier holds the record for most wins in his first three seasons as the head coach at South Carolina with 21, but a win this week would give Will Muschamp a tie for that mark. Coach Spurrier posted a 21-16 record in his first three seasons (2005-07) guiding the Gamecocks to records of 7-5, 8-5, and 6-6, while Coach Muschamp is currently 20-15 (6-7, 9-4, 5-4). Joe Morrison is the only other coach to record 20 or more wins in his first three seasons at Carolina. Morrison logged a 20-14 mark from 1983-85, going 5-6, 10-2, and 5-6.
** Since the turn of the century, the Gamecocks have a 43-3 mark against teams not currently in the Power 5 conference (SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12). The only three losses in that stretch came to UConn in the 2010 Papajohns.com Bowl, to The Citadel in 2015 and to South Florida in the 2016 Birmingham Bowl. It should be noted that UConn was in the Big East, which was a BCS automatic qualifier during the 2009 season.
** The UTC Athletics Department changed logos in 1997, moving away from Native American imagery to a package of logos using railroad images, the nickname "Mocs," and the Scrappy mascot. The new package emphasized UTC's connection to Chattanooga and the city's railroad heritage and incorporated the Tennessee state bird.
The term "Moc" is short for "Mockingbird." Mockingbirds are fiercely territorial creatures which protect their homes with courage, determination and skill. Those attributes reflect the intellect, spirit and character of UTC student-athletes and alumni. A Moc is a champion on the playing surface, in the classroom and, most importantly, in life.