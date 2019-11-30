News More News
Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 14

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.

Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 14
Games Collyn Taylor (73-57) Wes Mitchell (84-46) Will Helms (83-47)

Carolina vs Clemson

Clemson 52-10

Clemson 38-10

Clemson 41-13

Alabama at Auburn

Auburn

Alabama

Auburn

Texas A&M at LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

Louisville at Kentucky

Kentucky

Louisville

Louisville

Ohio St at Michigan

Michigan

OSU

Ohio State

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Iowa St at Kansas St

Kansas State

Kansas St.

Kansas St.

UNC at NC State

UNC

UNC

UNC

BYU at SDSU

BYU

BYU

BYU
Gamecock Central Staff Pickem Week 14
Games CJ Driggers (77-53) Michael Beckham (89-41) Chris Clark (91-39)

Carolina vs Clemson

Clemson 38 - USC 10

Clemson 44-6

Clemson 42-13

Alabama at Auburn

Auburn

Bama

Alabama

Texas A&M at LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

Louisville at Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky

Ohio St at Michigan

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Iowa St at Kansas St

Iowa State

Iowa State

Kansas State

UNC at NC State

UNC

UNC

UNC

BYU at SDSU

BYU

SDSU

BYU
