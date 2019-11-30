@GamecockCentral

Gamecock Central staff picks: Week 14
Each week, the Gamecock Central staff will pick 10 college football games. The picks are straight-up and we'll tally the record throughout the season.
|Games
|Collyn Taylor (73-57)
|Wes Mitchell (84-46)
|Will Helms (83-47)
|
Carolina vs Clemson
|
Clemson 52-10
|
Clemson 38-10
|
Clemson 41-13
|
Alabama at Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Alabama
|
Auburn
|
Texas A&M at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Louisville at Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
Louisville
|
Louisville
|
Ohio St at Michigan
|
Michigan
|
OSU
|
Ohio State
|
Wisconsin at Minnesota
|
Minnesota
|
Wisconsin
|
Wisconsin
|
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma State
|
Iowa St at Kansas St
|
Kansas State
|
Kansas St.
|
Kansas St.
|
UNC at NC State
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
BYU at SDSU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
BYU
|CJ Driggers (77-53)
|Michael Beckham (89-41)
|Chris Clark (91-39)
|
Carolina vs Clemson
|
Clemson 38 - USC 10
|
Clemson 44-6
|
Clemson 42-13
|
Alabama at Auburn
|
Auburn
|
Bama
|
Alabama
|
Texas A&M at LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
Louisville at Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
Ohio St at Michigan
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
Wisconsin at Minnesota
|
Minnesota
|
Minnesota
|
Wisconsin
|
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
Iowa St at Kansas St
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa State
|
Kansas State
|
UNC at NC State
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
BYU at SDSU
|
BYU
|
SDSU
|
BYU