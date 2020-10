Many of the South Carolina Gamecocks football verbal commitments saw high school action over the weekend.

GamecockCentral.com has compiled a list of how each's team fared, plus some statistics, in this weekend rundown. RB commitment Caleb McDowell had a huge night on the ground on Friday, and we have notes on his performance, plus others.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: WEEKEND RUNDOWN: COMMITMENTS IN ACTION

NOT A MEMBER JOIN US TODAY!