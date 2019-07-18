Gamecock football impact analysis: Dickerson, Iyama, Johnson
Three recent moves on the Gamecock football roster could have a bearing on the 2019 season and beyond.
In this feature, GamecockCentral.com gives the latest after Max Iyama's medical disqualification, Jaylin Dickerson's season-ending surgery, and Tyquan Johnson's clearance for admission.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news