{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 11:55:51 -0600') }}

Gamecock football January enrollees added to roster

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
South Carolina released an update to its 2020 spring football roster on Monday, and it included new information on the Gamecocks' crop of scholarship early enrollees from the 2020 class.

GamecockCentral.com readers can find out more on the freshmen and two transfers below.

Marshawn Lloyd was one of two five-star signees in the 2020 class for the Gamecock football program
RB MARSHAWN LLOYD

Number: 1

Height/Weight: 5-9, 212 pounds

As a prospect:


QB LUKE DOTY

Number: 4

Height/Weight: 6-1, 205 pounds

As a prospect:

DOMINICK HILL

Number: 11

Height/Weight: 6-1, 195 pounds

As a prospect:

QB COLLIN HILL

Number: 15

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 230-pounds

As a prospect:

DB O'DONNELL FORTUNE

Number: 25

Height/Weight: 6-1, 177 pounds

As a prospect:

LB MOHAMED KABA

Number: 32

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 pounds

As a prospect:

OL TYSHAWN WANNAMAKER

Number: 62

Height/Weight: 6-3, 340 pounds

As a prospect:

OL TRAI JONES

Number: 72

Height/Weight: 6-2, 295 pounds

As a prospect:

OL JAZSTON TURNETINE

Number: 75

Height/Weight: 6-7, 330 pounds

As a prospect:

OL VERSHON LEE

Number: 77

Height/Weight: 6-3, 295 pounds

As a prospect:

MIKE WYMAN

Number: 87

Height/Weight: 6-2, 192 pounds

As a prospect:

Questions or comments about this feature? Head over to The Insiders Forum!
