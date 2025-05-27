Gamecocks Add Former ACC Commit as Preferred Walk-On

The Gamecocks have quietly added Class of 2025 cornerback Cedric Cisse to the roster, a consensus three-star recruit who was previously committed to NC State. Cisse is the younger brother of Brandon Cisse, who began his college career with the Wolfpack before transferring back home to South Carolina.

Sources around the Sumter area tell me that Cedric has been working out with the team in recent weeks, signaling a fresh start after deciding not to join NC State’s 2025 class. Though this move comes as a preferred walk-on, South Carolina adds a legitimate three-star talent to the roster at no scholarship cost—a value play with real upside.

Even more meaningful? The Gamecocks reunite the Cisse brothers in Columbia, keeping a talented duo home in garnet and black.