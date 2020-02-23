With the start of South Carolina's spring practice just days away, we're bringing our subscribers the very latest on the Gamecock program by answering their questions on The Insiders Forum.



Have a question about Will Muschamp's program heading into this spring? If you're a subscriber, you can ask and get a detailed answer from Gamecock football insider Chris Clark.



SUBSCRIBER LINK: ASK CHRIS YOUR GAMECOCK FOOTBALL QUESTIONS



Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, get 50 percent off your first year of an annual subscription to Gamecock Central!

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “GAMECOCKS” to see the important terms and get your first year for just $49.95, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)